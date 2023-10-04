FG To Support Local Manufacturers With N75bn In 2024

…to ramp up ailing infrastructures

The Federal Government is supporting local manufacturers with the sum of N75 billion by March 2024 to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

In addition, it will earmark another N75 billion as support to 100,000 start-ups and MSMEs at single digital interest rates just as it gave the commitment to ramp up every infrastructure that will aid the growth of non-oil commodities export.

The array of incentive packages from the government to nonoil export commodities demonstrates the government’s attention shift to non-oil commodities export.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja when he declared open the second National Conference on non-oil export organized by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council ( NEPC) attended by public and private sector stakeholders.

The two-day conference is themed: “Building a Sustainable National Economy through non-oil oil export”.

Represented by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) & Investment the Vice President said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, in line with the points agenda pursue diversification of the nation’s export to non-oil commodities.

” There can never be a better time to envision a conference of this nature than now; a time to reflect on nonoil export. It aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of an eight-point agenda. Over the years, the nation’s major source had been 80 percent dependent on oil revenue.

“It’s clear that as a nation, we can’t afford to work on this uncharted path. Today, we find ourselves in protracted situations and challenges. All indications point to the fact that we have to prioritize our non-oil exports.

“This administration will give every support to boost nonoil export “, he said.

He pledged government support to all made-Nigeria nonoil export commodities just as he assured Nigerian nonoil commodities exporters of fixing critical infrastructure that will facilitate export trade.

” We will prioritize capacity building for MSMEs, we will invest in human capital development. We need to work diligently to utilize the opportunity provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by deepening our existing values and expanding our forex earnings “.

In a remark earlier, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite releed out package of incentives earmarked for manufacturers and Nigerian non-oil exporters.

Regretting that, for too long Nigeria had operated a mono-economy, focusing only on oil and gas to the detriment of other exportable commodities, she said the government’s diversification efforts are beginning to yield success.

“Nigerian non-oil exports grew by almost 40% in 2022, reaching $4.820 billion. Semi-processed and manufactured products accounted for almost 37% of these exports, surpassing agriculture’s 30%.

“This is a big step in the right direction. We no longer have the luxury of business as usual when it comes to the business of making sure Nigeria succeeds. We can no longer afford to export raw materials cheaply and import finished products at premium prices.

“That train has stopped and will not be starting again. Our focus for exports is locally manufactured value-added products, that create both business and employment”

“*To support local manufacturers the Federal Government intends to spend N75 billion by March 2024 to strengthen the manufacturing sector. We have also earmarked another fund of N75 billion that will be used to support up to 100,000 start-ups and MSMEs at single digital interest rates.

These schemes are complimented by NEPC incentives like the Export Development Fund that aims to prepare and support new exporters wishing to penetrate global markets, by providing training, trade fair participation, financial, and logistics support”, Anite said.

In a welcome remark by NEPC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ezra Yakusak said the Council has significantly increased the contribution of the non-oil sector to the Nigerian economy.

He said for the first time, the non-oil export performance grew by 39.91 per cent in 2022 to $4.820Billion with about 214 different products exported ranging from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to raw agricultural products. He said Nigerian products were exported to 122 countries across the globe.

He drew the attention of top government officials attending the conference to a strange disease afflicting a ginger farm in Kaduna state.

“I will not do justice to this address if I do not present the challenges being faced by farmers and exporters of ginger in Nigeria. It is a known fact that Nigeria’s ginger has been adjudged as the best in the world due to its unique aroma, pungency, and high oleoresin content.

This makes Nigeria one of the largest exporters of ginger in the world. However, the Council received several complaints about the outbreak of a strange disease ravaging ginger farms in Kaduna State. So far, about 2,503.9 hectares of farmland have been affected with an estimated loss of over N8 billion. Apart from the huge financial and economic loss, the disease is affecting the income and livelihood of ginger farmers who are mostly MSMEs”

“With the outbreak of the disease, Nigeria’s non-oil export performance may experience a steep decline, except the issue is adequately addressed. Your Excellencies, May I stress that this is not the time for us to accommodate any minute disruption in our foreign exchange inflow. With the current state of the Naira, every single source of foreign exchange must be carefully and jealously protected.

“It is in this direction that I call on the Federal Government to declare the ginger fungi infestation as a crop pandemic and fight it with the same viciousness our nation fought covid- the COVID-19 pandemic to a standstill”, NEPC CEO said.