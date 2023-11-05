Fg To Subsidise Adire Production To End Incursion Of Fake Fabrics – Edu

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to subsidise production of indigenous Adire fabrics to end the incursion of adulterated Chinese adire in the Nigerian market. The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed this on Saturday when she visited Adire international markets at Itoku and Asero in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The Minister disclosed that the government would create industrial hubs across the country to boost local production and empower market women.

Edu also assured the market women of the government’s intention to ensure that the Adire fabric becomes known around the world, adding that there was a need for the government to ban importation of foreign Adire products. Her words, “First, you must be able to push local production to meet the demand. Local production must be enhanced at all cost to meet the demand. When the local product is enhanced, subsidised and supported by the government, it will automatically eliminate whatever fluctuation coming into the market.

“We don’t want to be selling fake Adire, made in China Adire brought into Nigeria. What we want is a local one made by our people to create jobs, it will build a micro and macro economy and it will help Nigeria to be more of a manufacturing country rather than an importing country. “These are the things that are affecting the exchange rates and other indexes in Nigeria.

Government will provide that subsidy for the people, so we take subsidy off fuel, we will provide it for the Adire makers so that they can provide local Adire that will be used and exported out of the country. “I was so happy yesterday when the governor and his team and commissioners said they are going to create hubs in Abuja where the original Adire would be sold.

This is taking Abeokuta, Ogun State to the world, and this hub can be created even at embassies in other countries around the world where we can export Adire. “This is the original one, not the fake which is imitated and brought in. For us, if we support the local manufacturers, subsidise this for them, and bring more people into this business to meet the demand, it will automatically eliminate the ones that are coming into the country.

“We are here today in Ogun State basically, we want to see those areas where we can support persons who are poor and be alleviated out of poverty and have livelihood and skills that will help them strive and sustain families and of course come out of poverty. “We identified about five things with the governor yesterday. Governor and his team agreed that there are about five things we can do almost immediately that will really touch lives in Ogun State and this will be able to cover about 100 persons in Ogun State.

Part of what we identified yesterday was the Adire creation which is really very typical to Ogun people; it is their identity and what they are known to do very well. “Adire has both the local production and modern production. We’ve been in the market to pick up some of the fabrics, interact with the market people and Iyaloja all are here with us. We try to find out what it really takes to get one of these products, how much do they cost interns of the product and final product on how they do cost in the market.

“This cloth I am handling is N15, 200; we have some N25, 000, N75, 000 in the shops. We have come here to see how it is locally made, the part of the process, dying stage, the drying and all of these stages that finally get to beautiful fabrics that will sell and export. “We are planning to come and start the training, create a new cluster for Adire in two other senatorial districts where it did not exist before. After that training, we will do a fashion show of Adire just to launch them out and ensure that they now get the new customers that will support them.