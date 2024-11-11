FG To Strengthen Youths Parliament In 109 Senatorial Zones

Share

…As ActionAid Urges Improved Civic Engagement

Indication emerged on Monday that the Federal Government is planning to strengthen the youth parliament across the 109 senatorial zones of the country.

Youth Parliament is a democratic platform that creates opportunities for youths to express themselves and also make meaningful contributions on issues that concern the government, governance, and the people.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, at a “ Democracy Convening” event in Abuja, organized in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and several non-governmental organizations.

The Minister, who was represented by one of the directors in the Ministry, said the youths were key in democratic dispensation and, therefore, need to be encouraged.

He revealed that the Ministry has outlined several programmes, which include strengthening the youth Parliament across the country, to enable them to participate effectively in all democratic decisions.

This was even as ActionAid Nigeria has called on all stakeholders to ensure inclusive activities in developing the country’s burgeoning democracy.

Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu said that youth’s participation in civic engagement has a lot of value to add to the building of democracy.

According to him, ActionAid supports individuals and organizations that work for the development of democratic norms.

Mamedu said, “We recognize the vital role of social movements in achieving equality, justice, and prosperity, and we are confident that this platform will amplify our voices and mobilize meaningful action.

“ Given Nigeria’s record-low voter turnout of just 29% in the 2023 general elections and an ongoing struggle to achieve robust political representation and transparency, this Convening provides a timely intervention.

“ Through the combined efforts of this alliance, we can work to address barriers to civic participation, especially among youth and women, and strive to create a political climate where every voice is heard and valued”.

