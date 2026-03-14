FG To Strengthen Partnership With Indigenous Contractors In Roads Construction – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reiterated the Federal Government commitment to stregthen partnership with indigenous contractors in roads and bridges construction.

Umahi made this assertion at the weekend during an inspection visit to on-going major highway and bridges projects in Ebonyi State.

He noted that road and bridge projects are not merely transportation upgrades but part of a broader economic transformation agenda aimed at stimulating industry, improving security, and enhancing regional integration across Nigeria.

The projects inspected included ongoing works extensive highway construction covering over 125 kilometres in the first phase, with significant funding already released to ensure steady progress.

Others are the Abakaliki-Onueke/Afikpo highway, the Akpoha section of the road and the 1.5 kilometer Ndibe bridge.

Umahi commended indigenous contractors working on the project, stating that their performance reflects the growing technical capacity of Nigerian engineering firms.

The Minister emphasized that the federal government was intentionally strengthening local participation in infrastructure delivery to build national competence and reduce overdependence on foreign contractors.

“NIgerian Indigenous Contractors have capacity to compete with foreign firms, the federal government would deliver durable infrastructure across the country”

“The government is prioritizing reinforced concrete pavement over traditional asphalt, the shift as a long-term investment in quality and durability”

He noted that concrete roads are engineered to withstand heavy traffic and harsh weather conditions, with an expected lifespan of up to 100 years when properly maintained.

On the 1.5 kilometer Ndibe Bridge, Umahi stated that the structure composed of multiple spans, designed to improve connectivity across riverine areas.

He explained that the bridge construction employs advanced engineering techniques in which cranes move sequentially across piers, lifting beams into place without disrupting ground traffic.

“This bridge is about 1.5 kilometres long, but for now it is being constructed as a single carriageway, let us complete one carriageway first, later we can come back to construct the second”

According to him, “once completed the bridge will enhance safety, reduce travel time, open up new commercial opportunities for surrounding communities”

He assured that affected property owners would be treated fairly and compensated in line with established procedures stressing that infrastructure expansion requires cooperation between government and host communities.

“The CGC contractors working here have done very well, they have not even been paid more than ₦3 billion, even though the total contract value is about ₦55 billion, despite that, they have continued to work”

Umahi disclosed that by April 2026, the Ministry will commence deploying young engineers from the 36 states and the FCT, to sites under a programme directed by President Bola Tinubu under the initiative called the President Tinubu Engineering Mentorship Programme.