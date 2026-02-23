FG To Stop Payments To Contractors Delaying Projects

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi has directed contractors holding Advance Payment Guarantees (APG) for years without executing projects to return to site or forfeit further payments.

Umahi said it was unacceptable for contractors to keep Federal Government funds for years without deploying them to work, while still demanding payment certificates.

He said: “It is not done anywhere.” The minister ordered that contractors holding APG must resume work immediately and use the funds for the specified projects. “I will not pay your certificates if you are still holding our money for the past four or five years and want me to continue to pay,” he said.

According to him, fixing government funds in banks while submitting large payment certificates will not be tolerated. “That time is gone. We will continue to fight alongside Mr President until we retake our country,” Mr Umahi said.