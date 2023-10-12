FG To Stop Payment Of Workers Not Registered On IPPIS

The Federal Government has revealed its intention to stop paying civil servants whose information is not included in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to the FG, starting from November 2023, the pay for federal civil officials whose information is not recorded in the IPPIS server will not be paid.

New Telegraph gathered that the new directive followed a one-month grace period granted by the office of the Federation’s Head of Civil Service for such employees to upload their information to the IPPIS site.

As learned, the one-month grace period would end on Friday, October 27.

The office of the Accountant-General of the Federation temporarily stopped the pay of incompetent federal officials for August 2023, according to people acquainted with the situation on Wednesday.

A highly authoritative source who pleaded anonymity told the platform that “A grace period was given, and the deadline ends by October 27, 2023. Anyone who fails to make use of this opportunity will have themselves to blame as their salaries will be suspended from October end. This means no salaries from this month.”

The letter, which was addressed to all Permanent Secretaries and dated October 3, 2023, partly reads, “It will be recalled that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation commenced verification exercise of all the staff in the core ministries, departments and agencies in May 2017. Prior to the exercise, circulars were issued to sensitise all civil servants to the importance of the activity. “To that end, the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System’s verification portal was opened, and all civil servants were requested to update their records on the portal. This was followed by physical verification of the documents submitted by them. The exercise was repeated in subsequent years and concluded in April 2023. “At the end of the exercise, the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to payroll only civil servants whose records had been verified and uploaded on the IPPIS portal. “It is regrettable to observe that some civil servants failed to take part in the exercise or neglected to complete it, leading to the suspension of their salaries. “All officers whose salaries have been suspended are being given the last opportunity to access the IPPIS verification portal, update their records, and present themselves for physical verification. “Specifically, the officers fall into two categories, as follows: those who did not update their records online and those who updated their records but were unable to complete the process and/or could not print the slip, indicating the conclusion of the online registration exercise.” The letter further said, “The portal – https://verification.jopis.gov.ng. – will be open for the officers from Tuesday 3rd to Tuesday 10th October, 2023. “Thereafter, the physical verification will be held from Monday, 16th to Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Kubwa Expressway, Abuja. The exercise will take place between 10 am and 4 pm on each of the days. All concerned officers are to note that this is the last opportunity for the exercise.”