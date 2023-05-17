FG To States: Huge security budgets unacceptable

The Federal Government has advised the incoming governments at sub-national level to prioritise security in their states, and expressed worry that several states are spending a consider- able share of their budgets on security. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a keynote address at the ongoing induction of re- turning and newly elected state governors, warned that the trend is expected to continue for the foresee- able future if nothing is done to reverse it.

“Nigeria that is resurgent economically must also be a Nigeria that is more at peace with itself and more secure. “Today, more than ever, several states are spending a considerable share of their budgets on security, displacing the resources that are needed for development,” he said. The SGF regretted that the amount of investable territory available in Ni- geria is decreasing, and blamed it on the country’s high incidence of violent conflict. He charged them to in- vest on youth and FinTech development, and said they should move away from the so-called ‘youth empower- ment programme.’ “The youths do not need hand-outs,” he stated, adding “They need investments that will propel them to wealth creators.”

He advised the incoming governors to encourage their Secretary to State Government (SSG) to join the Forum for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretary to State Governments (SSGs), pointing out that the platform provides the opportunity for effective interaction, between the federal and states, on is- sues of mutual benefits. The SGF reminded them that the elections were over, adding that the task of meeting the yearn- ings of Nigerians and de- fining a clear path to real development and prosper- ity for all, beckons.