FG To States: Huge Security Budget Unacceptable

…Says Investable Territory Decreasing

The Federal Government has advised the incoming government at the sub-national level to prioritise security in their states and expressed worry that several states are spending a considerable share of their budgets on security.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, in a keynote address at the ongoing induction of returning and newly elected state governors, warned that the trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future if nothing is done to reverse it.

“Nigeria that is resurgent economically must also be a Nigeria that is more at peace with itself and more secure.

“Today, more than ever, several states are spending a considerable share of their budgets on security, displacing the resources that are needed for development,” he said.

The SGF regretted that the amount of investable territory available in Nigeria is decreasing, and blamed it on the country’s high incidence of violent conflict.

“It is imperative therefore that we acknowledge the close ties that exist between security, economic development, investment, and growth.

“This recognition in my view will help to shape our priorities as we take the driver’s seat in a few days from today,” Mustapha added.

He charged them to invest in youth and FinTech development, and said they should move away from the so-called ‘youth empowerment programme.’

“The youths do not need handouts,” he stated, adding “They need investments that will propel them to wealth creators.

“A young, productive, youthful population, with access to education, skills, social protection, affordable housing, and medical care, will power Nigeria’s economy, now and well into the future.

“More decisive actions are needed to turn this demographic asset into an economic dividend.”

Boss Mustapha also told the incoming state chief executives to invest in the FinTech sector if they are to match up with the current and future trends.

He noted that FinTech will rapidly change the future of e-commerce, trade, health, and finance, stating that international firms like Google and others are willing to bring their resources given the potential returns.

The SGF described the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the organisers of the event as “a voice of reason in

managing critical issues of governance between the states and the Federal Government.”

He advised the incoming governors to encourage their Secretary to State Government (SSG) to join the Forum for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretary to State Governments (SSGs), pointing out that the platform provides the opportunity for effective interaction, between the federal and states, on issues of mutual benefits.

“It is also an avenue for peer review and adaptation of best practices in the areas of policies, programmes, and agenda articulation and implementation for effective delivery of services to citizens.

“As a body, we have made resolutions during many of our meetings which have helped to shape the policy coordination functions in various states.

“Key areas of focus in recent times have been around performance management and delivery as well as transition management amongst others,” Mustapha noted.

The SGF reminded them that the elections were over, adding that the task of meeting the yearnings of Nigerians and defining a clear path to real development and prosperity for all, beckons.

He stated that Nigeria at the moment is grappling with issues of poverty, healthcare, education, limited infrastructure, and a recovering economy, noting that a “lot has been done by succeeding administrations both at the Federal and sub-national level, but a lot more effort is required given that no single administration can address the myriad of developmental challenges that face our nation.”