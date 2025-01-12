FG To Spend N759.3bn For Completion Of Correction Centers In Four States

Share

…N38.030 bn to feed inmates

By Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government is committing the sum of N759.3 billion to the completion of the ongoing four blocks of 3000 capacity maximum security custodian centers at Ilesha in Osun State, Jos, Gombe and Umahia in the 2025 fiscal budget.

In addition, it voted the sum of N885.1 billion for completion of the 3,000 capacity model custodial centers in Kano, FCT ,Bori, Damaturu, and additional cells in maiduguri, and new custodial center of 14 satellites custodial center/ barracks located in Nafada, Bagoro, Kubacha, Tambuwal, Gwaram, B/ kudu and completion of custodial centers nationwide.

To beef up operational vehicles of Nigeria Correctional Service across the country, federal government voted N2.28 billion for the procurement of pick- up vans, mini Maria, green maria, ambulances, jeeps, sewage trucks; water tankers, Sedan cars and for the supply of two coaster school buses to Kachia and Kagarko.

The sum of N 1. 23 billion is voted for the procurement of prison biometrics, arms, ammunition and other security gadgets in 2025 according to the 2025 budget breakdown of National Correctional Service seen by this medium.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo last year, ordered an immediate inquiry into the feeding conditions of inmates of Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.

His directive was on the heels of a report in social media space which alleged, amongst others, that inmates of the custodial centre were being subjected to inhumane treatment, including being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast.

The Minister had directed that a comprehensive and urgent investigation into this matter, and warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates would not be tolerated.

The federal government approved50 per cent increase in the feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria, effective from August 2024. The decision, was a further measure to address rising food costs and improve inmate welfare.

In the 2024 budget, NCoS was allocated over N24.4 billion for catering materials and foodstuffs.

Inmates feeding attracts attention following a disclosure by former Controller General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, that N750 was allocated per day for each prisoner, while N800 was spent daily feeding each of the 900 dogs in the service.

