FG to spend N40bn on MDAs’ electricity bill in 2024

The Federal Government has budgeted N40 billion in 2024 for the settlement of the electricity bill debts of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). The sectoral allocation details released by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola, and seen by New Telegraph yesterday, showed that the N40 billion was budgeted for 2023, while N27 billion was budgeted for in 2022. The items were listed as ‘Settlement of MDAs’ electricity debts.’

The National Electricity Regulator Commission had revealed that the Federal Government in Q2’23 paid about N135.23 billion for electricity subsidy, a 275 per cent Q/Q increase from N36.02 billion paid in Q1’23. Also, the World Bank, in its Nigeria Public Finance Review report, disclosed that the failure of many federal, state, and local government MDAs to pay their electricity bills was one of the reasons the government pays electricity subsidies. According to it, the Federal Government has been financing electricity costs through public subsidy since the privatisation of the sector, and the subsidy is one of the reasons for the underperformance of the power sector