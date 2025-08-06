FG To Spend N3trn For Emergency, Palliative Roads

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on Wednesday, revealed that the roads declared as emergency/palliatives to be completed within a short period.

The roads, according to the Minister, cut across all six geopolitical zones in the country, adding that the designated roads would cost N3 trillion.

He said, “We need a total of 3 trillion Naira to have them totally completed.

He dismissed social media reports suggesting structural cracks on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

According to him, no completed section of the highway has suffered any form of structural damage.

At the press conference in Abuja, Umahi said over 500 concerns had been raised regarding an observed crack at Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He attributed the reactions to misinformation and sensationalism.

He explained that the area where the crack was noticed is part of the sand-filled shoulder of the highway, not the main carriageway, and is still under construction.

According to him, the road’s structural integrity remains intact.

The minister assured Nigerians that proper engineering standards were being followed and highlighted the presence of underground drainage systems running parallel to the highway.

He added that measures were in place to prevent erosion and ensure longevity.

“I have gotten over 500 concerns about a crack they noticed at the Lagos-Calabar Coast Highway Section 1.

“And I was wondering whether they are sending it in the face, or they are sending it to mock me to say, look, this is the project you will be very proud of, look at what is happening.

“Let me tell you that nothing is happening. Nothing. Absolutely, it’s not an issue at all. That section has not been completed. Section 1 is 7.47 kilometres by 6.

“And so, you have the main carriageway, you have the shoulder. And so, where you noticed the crack is the sand-filled section of the shoulder, not the carriageway, with a stone base, where we are not presently working on.

“Because to work on the shoulder, we have to bury the cable docks. So, ladies and gentlemen, that thing is not a structural failure at all. It is within whether it is a stone base we are using, or sand, or lathrite, it is bound to happen”, the minister said.

Responding to critics who claimed the highway lacked drainage, Umahi said, “People even say there is no drainage, but we have underground drainage running 750 kilometres in dual lines.”

He further disclosed plans for a new contract to address environmental concerns along the corridor.

Umahi also expressed concerns over the Third Mainland Bridge and the Carter Bridge.

He noted that while the Third Mainland Bridge remains safe for light vehicles, it has been closed to heavy trucks.

The minister said a comprehensive assessment report is being prepared for the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On recurring damage to flyovers due to overloaded trucks, Umahi decried the undisciplined behaviour of some road users, particularly along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, where flyover beams have been knocked down.

To prevent further incidents, Umahi announced a new strategy involving the installation of protective gantries before and after flyovers.

He said: “What we have decided to do is to plant a gantry before the entry of the flyover and after the flyover.

“And, of course, we’ve directed that instead of the engineering mandatory 5.6-meter headroom, which is the design standard, we are increasing beyond the standard to 6.5 to accommodate very undisciplined commuters.

” But also, we are putting gantry. The gantry is going to be 6cm lower than the bottom of every beam in every flyover. And we’re going to have spikes.

” If you are coming and your overboarding load is going to touch our beams to bring it down, that spike will bring you down first. It will bring down the windscreen, it will bring down the load, and so the bridges will be safe.

“So, instead of digging the pavement to increase the headroom, we decided to do that”