FG to spend N10bn on digitalisation of State House, Lagos

The Federal Government has voted N10 billion for the full digitalisation of the entire State House, Lagos office and quarters in 2024.

The government also budgeted another N5 billion for renovation of Vice-President’s quarters in Lagos where work is currently ongoing, according to a breakdown of 2024 budget seen by New Telegraph.

The sum of N632. 4 million is budgeted for State House Lagos Liasson office as expenditure, N300 million as recurrent cost; N300 million as overhead cost and N42 million for travel and transportation.

In 2024, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) is allocated total expenditure line of N2.4 billion. Of the amount, the personnel cost is allocated N1.4 billion, salary and wages N8244.8 million; allowance and social contributions to gulp N 575. Million while training is allocated N80 million.

President Bola Tinubu last Wednesday presented the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

He announced his administration’s resolve to adopt the “revised 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, as parameters for the budget, stressing his government’s plan to grow the economy by a minimum of 3.76 percent, above the world average forecast, next year.

Tagged ‘’Budget of Renewed Hope’,’ Tinubu promised that with its passage, the nation’s internal security architecture would be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities, with a view to safeguarding lives, property, and investments across the country.

Reacting to the budget, Prof. Uche Uwaleke said the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget held a lot of promise for the economy if well implemented. However, he pointed to major snag, however, stems from the likely distortionary impact of the new forex regime.

A naira float in the face of weak supply and strong demand with its attendant forex market volatility introduces uncertainty in budget implementation.