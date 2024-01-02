FG To Spend N100bn On School Feeding Programmes In 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the Federal Government will expend the sum of N100 billion for the school feeding programmes as allocated in the 2024 budget.

New Telegraph had earlier reported in December, that President Tinubu ordered the reintroduction of the school feeding programme and mandated its transfer from the Humanitarian Ministry to the Education Ministry.

Tinubu stated that the allocation would serve as a stimulant to encourage attendance in schools and reduce the problem of out-of-school children.

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure on Monday during the signing of the 2024 appropriation bill into law in the State House in Abuja.

The President also confirmed that the budget, christened “Renewed Hope”, is anchored on reducing the recurrent expenditure, but increasing capital expenditure.

He said: “One of the priority areas of the bill we just passed is the N100 billion provision for the feeding of school children. I believe that is a stimulant that will encourage school enrolment and also address malnutrition among school children.

“I will be meeting with local government at sub-national levels so that we can collaborate and jointly implement an all-inclusive programme.”