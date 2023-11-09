FG To Spend 21bn On Third Mainland Bridge Repairs

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi on Wednesday revealed that the thorough repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State will cost N21 billion.

Umahi made this known while speaking at the flag-off of the bridge alongside the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The Minister said the expenditure was incurred due to an extension of the work’s scope, which included replacing the deck’s asphalt entirely to the required two inches in order to improve driving comfort and safety on the bridge,

He alluded to the installation of spikes on the guard railings as a unique feature agreed upon with the Lagos State government to deter suicide attempts on the bridge.

According to him, the road maintenance will start on January 15 and the repairs of the four ramps will be finished by latest by December 13.

The Minister, however, said that there will be a break for the holidays.

Dr. Hamzat, on his part, advised the people of Lagos to endure the small amount of discomfort that the bridge repairs may create, telling them that the public’s general welfare was at stake.