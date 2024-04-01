FG To Speed Up Work On Ekiti Roads, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works, Mr Dave Umahi, yesterday said the Federal Government would speed up the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in Ekiti. Umahi stated this when he led the ministry’s team, in company with the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on inspection tour of some federal roads in the state. The minister commended Oyebanji for his commitment to infrastructure upgrade in the state. He disclosed that Oyebanji had made case for the roads as part of the prosperity agenda of his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was earlier received by Oyebanji at the Akure Airport and they inspected the Akure-Ikere Ekiti-Ado-Ekiti dualised road. The team also inspected the Ado Ekiti– Ijan Ekiti road, which was recently awarded as well as the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Industrial Park Road, a model of concrete road construction Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti shortly after the inspections, Umahi said the purpose of the visit was to assess the level of works done on some of the on-going road projects.

He acknowledged that the roads were major corridors to other parts of the country, and assured that his ministry would ensure timely completion of the projects for the benefit of citizens and economic development of the state. On his assessment of the works done on the roads, the minister said he was not satisfied with the level of work done on the Akure- Ikere-Ado road, revealing that the contractor had been invited for further instruction.