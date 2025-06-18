FG To Sign Over 30 MoUs As Nigeria Hosts Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue

Share

The Federal Government is set to sign over 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) as Nigeria prepares to host the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM), scheduled to begin on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Key sectors driving this renewed investment initiative include agriculture, energy, defence, innovation, and the creative economy.

The three-day event is expected to serve as a platform for attracting new investment flows, facilitating technical cooperation, and strengthening strategic business partnerships between the two countries.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, during a press conference at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, ahead of the official visit of Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, to Nigeria.

Describing the visit as a landmark moment in Nigeria’s international diplomacy, Hadejia said the engagement would deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Brazil, two influential regional powers.

He noted that the session aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic revitalization, global partnerships, and repositioning Nigeria on the world stage.

“During the visit of the Brazilian delegation, we will engage in comprehensive discussions aimed at expanding collaboration across key sectors such as trade and investment, agriculture, energy, defence, innovation, and cultural exchange. These areas are critical to the sustainable development aspirations of both nations,” Hadejia said.

In her remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the SDM—first established in 2013—has gained renewed momentum following President Tinubu’s official visit to Brazil in late 2024.

She announced that a Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum would hold on June 25, bringing together top government officials, private sector leaders, and over 400 million combined consumers.

A key feature of the forum, she said, would be the launch of sector-specific engagement platforms, including a Digital Trade Room.

“Brazil’s expertise in digital inclusion and Nigeria’s dynamic fintech ecosystem offer powerful synergies for scalable innovation,” Dr. Oduwole added.

Also speaking, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said discussions between Nigeria and Brazil would lead to enhanced agricultural productivity through MoUs in areas such as animal genetics research, soya bean production, and other critical areas endorsed under the SDM framework.

He noted that the ministry would use the SDM platform to fast-track the implementation of the Green Imperative Programme (GIP)—a $4.5 billion initiative aimed at establishing agricultural project delivery offices across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

On her part, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hajiya Hannatu Musawa, expressed optimism that the strong cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil would transform Afro-Atlantic cooperation.

She said MoUs to be signed in the creative and tourism sectors would foster economic growth and open new opportunities for cultural exchange and business development.

Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director of Regions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representative of the Foreign Minister, emphasized that the dialogue would advance economic diplomacy, with a strong focus on trade, agriculture, digital innovation, and private sector collaboration.

