FG to Sign Executive Order to Curb Rising Drug Prices

President Bola Tinubu will soon sign an Executive Order to significantly reduce the cost of drugs and pharmaceutical products in the country, this is as the Federal Government to release the sum of N50 billion into the Basic Healthcare Fund to breathe new life into the nation’s primary healthcare facilities and ensure that quality care is accessible to all citizens. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, said the long-term plan of the Federal Government was to reduce dependence on importation of drugs. Speaking at the Ministerial Press Briefing Series with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris, Pate said his ministry has secured a $1 billion pledge from AfreximBank to boost medical industrialisation in the country.

He said the Federal Government has injected N50 billion into the rehabilitation and expansion of the nation’s Primary Health Care (PHC) centres. He said the fund, which is warehoused in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) would be used to expand primary healthcare centres (PHC) nationwide. The Minister confirmed the recruitment of 2,497 medical doctors, nurses, midwives and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) to bridge the shortfall in health personnel and enhance the provision of quality service delivery. While highlighting the significant progress achieved in the health sector under President Tinubu’s administration since May 2023, Pate said despite the departure of multinational companies from the country, the government is committed to reducing the cost of drugs and pharmaceutical products.

He said an Executive Order by President Tinubu would significantly reduce the cost of drugs and pharmaceutical products in the country. Pate said: “The rising cost of pharmaceuticals is a pressing concern, and we are taking decisive action to address this issue. “An Executive Order will soon be issued to curb escalating drug prices in the short term, while our mid to long-term goal involves the domestication of imported drugs within the next three years, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade. “In a strategic move to fortify the pharmaceutical infrastructure across the nation, the Federal Government initiated the construction of pharmaceutical- grade warehouses in 21 states in collaboration with Drug Management Agencies.

“Two additional warehouses at the federal level are also underway, complemented by the installation of the Warehousing Management Information System (WMIS) – M Supply, in these 21 pharma-grade warehouses. “This visionary project commenced in October 2023 and is slated for completion in March 2024, with a scheduled commissioning in April 2024. “The implementation of WMIS is expected to significantly enhance accountability and transparency, ensuring the potency of public health medicines and other health commodities. “This infrastructure development aligns with our commitment to improving health outcomes for citizens nationwide. Furthermore, our efforts to promote medical industrialisation are gaining momentum.

“Through strategic partnerships and funding initiatives, we are unlocking the full potential of our healthcare sector. “I am pleased to announce that the Ministry has secured a $1 billion pledge from Afreximbank, alongside commitments from foreign partners, to support our endeavours in this regard.” He said: “The Federal Government will be releasing N50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund, a significant increase from N25 billion allocated in 2022. “This infusion of funds will breathe new life into our primary healthcare facilities, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all citizens. “To sustain and continue to build on these gains, in the last six months, the Government of Nigeria recruited 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition.

“An additional 1,400 health facilities now have Skilled Birth Attendants to assist in deliveries at the health facilities. This has increased the number of health facility deliveries to as high as 230,000 deliveries per month. The Federal Government has made substantial strides in expanding health insurance coverage. “Recognising that financial barriers often deter individuals from seeking medical care, we have worked tirelessly to increase the accessibility and affordability of health insurance schemes.”