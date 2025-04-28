FG To Settle N35,000 Wage Award Arrears For Civil Servants

Share

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to pay outstanding arrears on the N35,000 monthly wage award owed to Federal civil servants, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) announced on Monday.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bawa Mokwa, Director of Information at the OAGF, the office confirmed that five months of wage award instalments remain unpaid.

These arrears will be settled in five equal tranches of N35,000 per month.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; they will be disbursed immediately after the April payroll is processed,” the statement clarified.

The OAGF noted that previous payments under the agreement had already been made in instalments and reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implementing all policies and agreements concerning staff remuneration and welfare. This, the office said, is aimed at enhancing productivity and efficiency across the Federal civil service.

