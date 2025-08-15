FG To Set Up Climate-Resilient Grazing Reserves Nationwide

As part of efforts to revitalise Nigeria’s livestock sector, the Federal Government has announced plans to establish climate-resilient grazing reserves, expand veterinary health infrastructure, and strengthen communitybased animal health services nationwide.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, made this known in Abuja during the convocation and 7th investiture ceremony of new Fellows of the Postgraduate College of Veterinary Surgeons of Nigeria. Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, Maiha expressed optimism that the newly inducted veterinary experts would support the successful implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the livestock sector.

“The government’s initiatives, including the establishment of climate-resilient grazing reserves and improved veterinary services, are vital steps toward transforming livestock production in Nigeria,” he said. Delivering the keynote address, Professor Abdulkadir Junaid of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, called for a nationwide animal immunisation programme and urged the adoption of a digital disease reporting system to improve surveillance and response.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria and Acting Vice Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, Professor Mathew Adamu, said the newly inducted fellows must take the lead in driving Nigeria’s livestock transformation. “These fellows must play pivotal roles in advancing the nation’s livestock transformation agenda.

Their expertise is crucial at this critical time,” Adamu stated. Acting Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Dr. Oladotun Fadipe, noted that the addition of 205 new fellows would strengthen veterinary service delivery and enhance animal and public health across the country.

Earlier, Acting Provost of the Postgraduate College of Veterinary Surgeons, Professor Adamu Zoaka, highlighted the rigorous selection process the fellows underwent, describing the training as essential for producing resilient and disciplined professionals. Interim Secretary of the College, Dr. Helen Ego Oputa-Chime, urged the fellows to raise the standards of veterinary practice across Nigeria.

“Resilience and perseverance are more critical than ever, especially as the disease burden in Africa continues to rise,” she said. In his remarks, President of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. Moses Arokoyo, stressed the urgent need for more veterinary specialists. “As zoonotic diseases continue to emerge, we must be prepared with skilled professionals to tackle the increasing disease burden,” he said.