FG To Set Up Cattle Breeding Centres In 6 Zone

The Federal Government has revealed plans to establish cattle breeding centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, as part of efforts to modernise livestock production and improve food security.

In a post shared by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the announcement was highlighted as part of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s renewed effort to revamp the agricultural sector.

This was made known by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who spoke during the second day of the Citizens-Government Engagement and Midterm Assessment of the Tinubu administration, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

Abdullahi explained that the cattle breeding centres would serve as modern livestock hubs, adding that the initiative would be carried out in synergy with the ministries of agriculture, environment, water resources, livestock development, and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.