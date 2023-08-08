FG To Secure Nations’ Schools With N144.8bn Investment Funding Plan

The Federal Government has unveiled N144.8 billion comprehensive investment funding plan for the safe schools program.

The National Plan unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Financing Safe Schools program, Halima lliyIbrahimim will be implemented for three years ( 2023-2026).

Going by the plan, it proposes N32.58 billion injection in 2023, N36.98 billion in 2024, N37.15 billion in 2025, and N38.03 billion in 2026 respectively.

In the current 2023 fiscal year, Halima said the government made N15 billion commitment towards the safe schools program.

She described the project funding as a collective commitment of participating stakeholders achieved through annual budgetary provisions from federal, state, and local governments; government interventionist agencies, foreign governments, and Multilateral Institutions; businesses and philanthropist donor panthers and others.

“Looking at the implementation strategy, the plan aims to cover 50% of the most at-risk public schools over the medium term 2023-2026.

“The plan will focus on achieving the following milestone-building and integrating security resilient host communities in the protection of education, strengthening the detection, deterrence, and response capabilities of the security agencies, equipping school security, response and coordination centres in Abuja and States respectively”, Halima said.

According to her, regular engagements and policy advocacy with the Nigerian public and key government officials on implementation of the national plan commenced in January 2023 with the Flag-off of the National School Security and Coordination Centre by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp being the Lead Agency for the Protection of Schools and Government Critical assets.

Nigerian public schools came under severe security attacks in 2014 from members of Islamic fundamentalist ( Boko Haram) including bandits and kidnappers.

“The country experienced her first major attacks on FGC Buni Yadi in Yobe State and in April same year there was another attack on Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno State where 276 girls were kidnapped.

To tame insecurity threats across Schools, the federal government launched the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) aimed at enabling children affected by conflict and insecurity to continue with their education unhindered.

On 31st December 2019, Former President Muhammadu Buhari formaly signed “the Safe Schools Declaration Ratification Documents” which has been endorsed by 118 countries signaling Nigeria’s commitment to implementation.

This commitment was followed by a High-Level Forum in April 2021 convened by the immediate past Minister for Finance, Budget, and National Planning Mrs. (Dr.) Zainab S. Ahmed in partnership with Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, to chart a way forward in addressing attacks on education.

In the same vein, on 25-27th October 2021, Nigeria hosted the Fourth International Conference on the Safe Schools Declaration in Abuja.

The summit was aimed to galvanize needed support for the Declaration and to review progress in achieving the various commitments to protect schools and children from further attacks.

During these engagements and many others, issues of financing safe schools were reoccurring for stakeholders. To address these concerns on a holistic and sustainable basis by providing a funding mechanism, in January 2022, the immediate past Minister of Finance HMFBNP approved the setting up of the Financing Safe Schools, Secretariat/Unit for planning and coordinating Safe Schools activities.

A technical Committee or Technical Working Group was constituted, and members were drawn from critical agencies Ministry of Education, Nigerian Governors Forum, Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Core, Department of States Services, and Defence Headquarters saddled with the responsibility to develop a National Plan on Financing Safe School.

Subsequently, a National Plan on Financing Safe Schools was developed and launched in December 2022.