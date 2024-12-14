FG To Save N640bn By Terminating Julius Berger’s Contract On Abuja- Kano Road

Share

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has said by terminating the contract for the construction of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road to Julius Berger and using concrete instead of asphalt, the Federal Government will save over N640 billion.

Umahi disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee Monitoring the Construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road headed by Hon Aminu Jaji.

He said by their estimation the decision would save the federal government over N640 billion from the N1.5 trillion demanded by Julius Berger due to variation.

Recall that the contract for the construction of the road, which was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria was recently terminated by the minister over allegations of unethical practices and failure to abide by the terms of the project. The minister said when re-awarded it would be for a concrete road.

While briefing the committee, the minister said he was dissatisfied with the execution of the project, which he said was shoddy and uncompleted after lasted about seven years.

According to him, the road would be of better quality and would be done in record time. He said, “By the engagement of my approach, I saved the nation N640 billion from Julius Berger. If we had accepted to do the job for N1.5 trillion, then they would have. Now we are not, we are saving the country over N640 billion. And we are improving on the architecture of the road.”

He said they were well within their rights to terminate the contract as the problem with Julius Berger was not just a problem of money.

“The problem of Berger is not just a problem of cost. We said in our conditions for acceptance that this project must be completed in 14 months. This project is a non-vary project unless the dollar goes beyond N2000 per dollar. They refused all those conditions and they set booby traps for us,” Umahi said.

He was queried by the committee if it would not be more expensive to re-award the contract when Berger had already done some work and if it would not be more cost-effective to retain the same contractor even for the concrete road project

Umahi said there was no going back on the decision as the difference between the Ministry and Berger appeared irreconcilable.

He also it would be unethical to just give the contract to Berger because the contract has to be thrown open for all to bid. He said Berger could still bid for the project if it wanted.

“We terminated the job within our rights as an executive. They were fairly treated. It is within my right to determine the choice of pavement. When you compare the cost we are in safe haven. Leave the concrete, it is my baby. It’s cheaper to use concrete and we are putting the additional job of solar light and CCTV.

“We were in negotiation with Berger for 14 months. it is within my right to terminate the job and we followed due process. I am happy the road was terminated from Berger.

“We had cases of kidnap on the road due to the condition of the road. We begged them to fix the potholes but they refused. Sections of the road were bad but they refused to do it,” he said.

In his response, the Committee Chairman, Sani Jaji, directed that all relevant documents related to the project be submitted so they can be better guided in addressing the issue.

“If the certificate was raised what was the value and the percentage of work covered? If you want a review, at what point did the review or at what point was the review done? All these are information we require,” a member of the committee, Idris Wase, who moved the motion for the submission of documents said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier meeting with the committee, Julius Berger blamed the slow work on the road to poor and policy changes.

Berger’s management team led by Mr Benjamin Bott said they were being owed by the federal government and at some point, the work stopped because of the introduction of concrete instead of asphalt for the construction.

He also recalled that insecurity kept workers away for 11 months due to a bomb blast in Kaduna. He said their workers were attacked.

The federal government has finally issued a termination letter to Julius Berger Plc over the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project reviewed at N740bn after a dispute over project costs and implementation.

The termination letter, signed by the Director of Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Works, C.O Assam, said the decision was in accordance with Clause 63 Standard Condition of Contract (Road Works) Volume 1, 1999 Edition, with effect from the date of service of the letter.

The letter addressed to the Managing Director of Julius Berger and dated November 21, said the contract was cancelled due to the contractor’s alleged uncooperative behaviour and repeated delays.

