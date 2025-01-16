FG To Sanusi: Rise Above Partisanship, Prioritise Nigerians’ Interest

Share

The Federal Government has called on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones, prioritise the greater good of Nigerians, and join in rebuilding the country.

The government’s advice came against the backdrop of Sanusi’s criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms at a public lecture in Lagos, and declared he would “not help the government.”

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement, however, told the emir that rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders.

Alhaji Idris expressed disappointment that reforms, which were widely “recognised as essential by global experts – including by Emir Sanusi II himself,” were now being subtly condemned by the emir “because of a shift in loyalty.”

He noted that given his background in economics, Sanusi has the responsibility to contribute constructively, to the reforms, which he explained were aimed at collective progress, rather than undermine them “because he feels estranged from his ‘friends’ in government.”

The minister urged Nigerian leaders to refrain from rhetorics that could undermine public trust.

“Instead, they owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria. This is a critical time for our country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions,” Alhaji Idris said.

The minister noted that Nigeria is at a pivotal stage “where bold and decisive actions are necessary to tackle entrenched economic challenges.”

According to him, the Tinubu administration has implemented transformative reforms not because they were easy, but because they are essential for securing Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth.

He stated that the administration’s mission is to lead Nigeria towards economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

“The challenges we face demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives.

“This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else,” he added.

The minister looks forward to the time when leaders and citizens alike, would choose to prioritise the nation’s destiny over personal gain, adding, “Together, we will deliver on the promise of renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all.”

