FG To Sanction Vehicle Owners, Road Users Damaging Federal Highways

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, has announced that the Federal Government will begin penalizing vehicle owners who cause damage to roads across the country.

The declaration followed the completion of general maintenance work on the Sokoto-Illela-Niger Republic border road in Sokoto by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Goronyo during an inspection of the 58km road repairs being carried out by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) along the Sokoto-Illela road in Sokoto State said Sokoto to Illela highway has been described as a critical infrastructure due to its strategic location, linking Nigeria to Konni in the Niger Republic.

This transboundary road holds immense commercial potential, and its development is expected to generate employment opportunities and reduce insecurity in the region.

The launch of “Operation Safeguard Our Roads” aims to curb the destructive activities of vehicles that damage roads, serving as a deterrent to others.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s road infrastructure and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The Minister explained that the government spends a significant amount on road rehabilitation and maintenance annually and will no longer tolerate reckless vehicle owners who deliberately destroy roads.

He warned vehicle owners and individuals causing road obstructions to desist from such actions or face the consequences.

Goronyo also launched the “Operation Safeguard Our Roads” initiative, which aims to protect the country’s road network.

He solicited the support of stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives.

The Minister emphasized that roads are government assets designed to provide qualitative transportation systems and enhance the socioeconomic well-being of citizens.

He called on state and local governments, as well as residents, to support the Federal Government in maintaining the roads and reporting any destructive actions to the authorities.

Earlier, Goronyo launched solar-powered streetlight projects executed by FERMA at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport and nearby roads.

He described the projects as life-saving, aimed at enhancing security surveillance for public safety.

The Managing Director of FERMA, Dr. Emeka Agbasi, commended the Minister for his determination to actualize President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda of transformations in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"