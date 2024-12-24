FG To Run Free Train Services For Christmas, New Year Celebrations – Alkali

Share

…As road travellers begin to enjoy 50% discount

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali has said the Federal Government would provide train services for Nigerians free for the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Alkali gave this assurance, on Tuesday, in Abuja while briefing journalists on the flag-off of the 50% discount on road transportation, which commenced across the country on Tuesday, December 24.

He stressed that the initiatives would run until January 5, 2025, a scheme that provides affordable and accessible travel options for Nigerians travelling for the festive period nationwide.

The Minister explained that the implementation of travel palliative measures was designed to ease transportation challenges for Nigerians during the festive season.

Alkali pointed out that the program had transported 288,644 passengers across the nation within four days through the rail transportation system, just as he disclosed that the road transportation programme was expected to benefit over 17,000 passengers daily.

He said: “This initiative ensures that Nigerians can travel conveniently ahead of the holidays and return after the festivities,” Senator Alkali noted, adding that the free rail services will remain operational throughout the festive period.

“Through extensive consultations with stakeholders, we’ve ensured transparency and effectiveness in implementing these discounted fares,” he added.

He assured Nigerians that steps were being taken to address operational challenges, noting that minor technical issues in the rail sector have been resolved and plans are underway to increase the availability of coaches and expand train schedules.

“For road transport, initial delays due to feasibility studies and consultations have been overcome, with operational staff deployed nationwide to ensure smooth execution. Our staff across the country are ready to address challenges promptly and ensure a seamless travel experience,” Senator Alkali emphasised.

The palliative measures aim to serve hundreds of thousands of passengers. Rail services are projected to transport over 320,000 passengers by January 5, while road transport services target 288,644 passengers within 13 days.

“We hope these measures bring relief and joy during the festive season,” he concluded, affirming that the holiday palliatives reflect the government’s commitment to easing transportation challenges during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Speaking earlier, while flagging the 50% discount for road travellers, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Adeleye Adeoye, noted that President Bola Tinubu, introduced the scheme to mitigate the sufferings of Nigerians and also to enable them to enjoy the dividends of democracy, despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

His words: “I want to acknowledge the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, who has really shown a very high level of patriotism and support to Nigerian people.

“By this time last year, the President in his magnanimity and fatherly care for the people, directed that Nigerians should be given succour, to ensure that they were able to travel during the yuletide to different parts of the country through the road as well as through the rail. This time around, he is doing it again. So, we want to thank him for being there to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of democracy.

“So, this morning, we are flagging off the road. As you can recall, the rail has commenced since last week, working on all the corridors; from Abuja to Kaduna, Kaduna to Abuja, and of course Lagos to Ibadan and Ibadan to Lagos, Itakpe to Warri and Warri to Itakpe and Port Harcourt to Aba and Aba to Port Harcourt.

“So, the road sector is starting today, and if you look around you will see nothing less than 50 buses, with all our partners, and all the road transport unions there with their buses.

“So, we are encouraging travellers to come to Eagle Square, if you are in Abuja and Oshoddi terminals 1 and 3, if you are in Lagos to join the vehicles. Also, there are designated parks in all the state capitals in Nigeria. These parks have been made available online.

“So, you can check which of the parks we are using in all the states of the Federation. We have just one location which is in Onitsha if you are going to that part of the country. But for all other states, we are using the state capitals to move passengers.

“Within this period of 13 days, we are expecting to move over 60,0000 Nigerians. By rail, we are estimating that we are moving about 20,000 passengers every day. You know by rail, it’s going to be for 16 days because they have already started. By road, we are starting today, which will last about 13 days.

“And we are expecting that we are going to move about 280,000 Nigerians across our roads. So, we want to thank the Press and other Nigerians who have been very supportive of this initiative”.

