FG To Roll Out Fresh Guidelines In states’ Borrowing

The Federal Government is considering restraining measures to halt indiscriminate borrowings by the sub-national government.

Already, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) is working on both the template and guidelines, a sort of requirements to be met by state governments desirous of assessing facilities.

The guidelines when operational will compel the banks to meet a set of requirements granting facilities to states. The measures will weigh every risk before banks grant states loans.

Under the new arrangements, CBN will be required by FRC, to issue new guidelines to banks on how to lend to states.

These guidelines will provide more detail on the requirements like proof of compliance to the dictates of the Fiscal Responsibility Act that banks must meet before making a loan to a state. The goal of these new measures is to protect both banks and states from financial problems.

Barrister Charles Abana, the Head, of the Directorate of Legal, Investigation, and Enforcement at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission made this known in Abuja at the Growth Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) Media Parley with Civil Society Partners.

The Commission he said was shocked to find out that most banks in the country lure state governments into securing loans that eventually add up to the nation’s total debt stock.

To check this, Abana disclosed that “at the commission, we have decided to give them the template and we will go ahead to make sure that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issues a proper guideline to banks on how to go about getting all the requirements and compliance fulfilled before lending to the states, unlike the past when they just go to the minister and the Debt Management Office (DMO).

He noted that “if we don’t put some checks on them, and make it not-too-easy for them to borrow, I don’t think we will come out of this debt situation”.

Explaining what led to the decision, Abana stated that ‘we had a meeting in Lagos with banks to study debt patterns, how do banks give out loans and how they recover it. At the meeting, it was revealed that as soon as state governors constitute their cabinets bank officials swoop on them with mouth-watering offers to lure them into borrowing from the banks.

Abana also faulted the current value of the country’s total debt stock arguing that by the time judgment debts and other uncaptured debts are eventually reconciled with the current figures, the total debt stock would be far higher.

Speaking to the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) now with the National Assembly, Abana noted that “the Country’s fiscal deficit (including project tied loans) as a percentage of GDP will keep increasing over the medium term from 3.83 percent, 3.89 percent, and 3.92 percent respectively of the projected GDP.

“Domestic borrowing will increase over the three years while foreign borrowing will increase in the first two years of the medium term.

“The proposed new borrowings are in the sums of N7.808trillion, N8.539trillion, and N10.072trillion respectively for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The FRC recommended that there should be a reduction of overhead capital and the cost of governance so as to make more resources available for developmental capital. Each of the capital expenditures should have a proper cost-benefit analysis open to the public.

It also recommended that more public assets be slated for privatisation so as to increase resources expected from the privatisation exercise while reducing new sovereign borrowing. “The comatose public refineries are candidates for privatisation. Furthermore, more public infrastructure projects should be considered under the public-private partnership model so as to reduce the pressure for public funding through debt”.

“There should be a moratorium on new debts, especially foreign debts, except if there are exceptional circumstances justifying the new debt and this should be in accordance with the provisions of the FRA, 2007.

The MTEF needs to set targets and make projections on employment creation capital importation and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The FRC wants the government to set a debt ceiling in accordance with S.42 of the FRA. “This ceiling should be defined inter alia in the relationship of debt to revenue”.

Consider state-contingent debt instruments (SCDIs) where repayment obligations are tied to the capacity to repay and this should include revenue bonds and payments linked to the price of oil.

Restructure debts to ensure a longer period of amortization in a bid to reduce the percentage of retained revenue committed to debt service. Target not more than 50% of retained revenue for debt service in the medium term of four years.

Stop borrowing for recurrent expenditure (personnel and overheads) and dilatory capital expenditure that adds no value to economic growth, wealth creation, and development.