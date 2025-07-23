FG To Revolutionise Livestock Sector To Boost Economy –SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has assured of the Federal Government’s readiness to revolutionise the livestock sector in order to boost the nation’s economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. Akume gave the assurance while delivering his remarks at the 2024 Blueprint Impact Series and Awards Ceremony with the theme, “Exploring the Potentials of Livestock Exports in Nigeria” in Abuja.

According to a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SecretaryGeneral of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF highlighted the significance that the President attributed to the livestock industry, noting that if its vast potentials were effectively utilised, it could serve as the foundation of Nigeria’s economic development. He assured of the government’s commitment to revolutionise the sector through investment and critical infrastructure development.

“This theme resonates with the focus and direction of the government in the livestock sector, which holds invaluable potential for boosting our industrial growth, foreign trade and resolution of some of the most avoidable challenges facing our society as a whole.

The establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development underscores the importance the President attaches to unlocking the vast potentials in this sector. This government is assured that through ongoing strategic investment, infrastructure development, value chain enhancement, and regional trade facilitation, livestock shall become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation, especially in rural communities.”