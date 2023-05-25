FG To Revive NSC, Establishes First-Ever Sports University

The Federal Government will take another milestone step to boost sports development in Nigeria as plans are almost concluded to revive the National Sports Commission and establishment of a first-ever sports university in the country. This much was revealed by the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, at the inauguration of the new governing board of the National Institute for Sports (NIS). The administration of President Muhammdu Buhari jettisoned the idea of the Commission as the sector was administered by the sports ministry throughout its eight years.

However, as Buhari dissolved the Federal Executive Council, (FEC), yesterday, Dare disclosed that the Federal Government would go back to the sports commission arrangement and will deepen the growth of the sector with the establishment of a university dedicated to sports. He said that bills on both projects have passed the third reading at the National Assembly. The inauguration of the board was conducted just before the minister went to the last FEC meeting presided over by Buhari.

The new 13-member governing board is headed by Barrister Danladi Ibrahim, also a member of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). Other members of the board include Mr. Kunle Solaja, publisher and lead reporter of the authoritative all-sports online newspaper, Sports Village Square. Also on the board are: the DG of the NIS, Prof. O. A. Moronkola, Mr. Awogbade Ayorinde Gbadebo and Commodore Nesiama Omatseye, Mr. Lawrence Babatunde Aremu, Major General Okpeh Wilson Ali, retired AIG Hafiz Inuwa and Lawrence Babatunde Aremu.

Other members are: Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar, Mr. Boniface C. Odum, Mr. Salisu Man- man Aliyu and acting DCCG Gregory A. Itohoh. The Sports Minister gave the new board a marching order to improve on the standard of the institute which used to be about the best in the continent.