FG To Review Air Traffic Controllers’ Retirement Age To 65 Amid Shortage

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that it will review the retirement age of Air Traffic Controllers in the country as part of efforts to bridge the manpower gaps in the country’s airspace management and development.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, said the retirement age will be reviewed upward to ensure experienced hands and personnel are maximised and allowed to pass their experience to the younger generation.

Speaking while declaring open the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in Abuja, Mr Keyamo said the ministry will work with the relevant authorities to ensure a successful review.

Describing NATCA as the ‘Apple of the Eye of Aviation, ‘ Keyamo assured them of the necessary support needed to make them function effectively, as they are in charge of safety in the skies.

He noted that if pilots can fly at the age of 65 years, there is no need for the Air Traffic Controllers not to push for 65 years.

Keyamo assured them that he would sit with the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to carefully study it and get approval for the upward review. He noted that the country is short of air traffic controllers in the country and there is a need to bridge the gap.

In his welcome address, the President of NATCA, Mr Amos Edino, revealed that the wave of retirements and the migration of skilled professionals abroad (the “Japa” trend), and inter-agency transfers driven by the search for better opportunities have greatly affected their performance.

According to him, current projections indicate that if decisive measures are not taken, by 2030, despite the expected growth in national aviation activities, the Air Traffic Controller workforce could decline sharply, potentially widening the manpower gap by up to 70%.