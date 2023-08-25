FG To Reveal Action Plan Aimed At Elevating 133m Nigerians From Poverty

The Federal Government on Friday said that it will soon publish its action plan to help at least 133 million Nigerians escape poverty.

Dr. Betta Edu, the newly appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation disclosed while speaking in an interview on Channels Television.

The Minister had on Monday declared that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would help 133 million Nigerians escape poverty.

When asked how she intended to achieve the target, she explained that she would unveil humanitarian funds.

According to her, the government would be transparent and sincere with Nigerians on its plans and agenda.

“Presently, we are working on fully detailing the action plan. The agenda has been set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu already.

“From a humanitarian trust fund, there will be mobilization funds across the board. The federal government, private sector and international organizations. It will be unveiled soon.

“We will be very transparent to Nigerians; the target is to lift 133 million Nigerians by 2030,” she said.

However, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Poverty Index revealed that about 130 million Nigerians are poor.