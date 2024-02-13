FG To Resume Payment Of Wage Award This Week

…pleads with NLC, TUC to withdraw 14-day ultimatum

…says 70% payment for CNG buses, kits procurement

The Federal Government has assured the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) that payment of wage awards to workers will resume this week.

Federal Government has also appealed to the labor centres to withdraw their 14-day ultimatum, as the government had stepped up efforts to complete implementation of the 16-point agreement reached with them on 2nd October 2023.

The Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha gave the assurance and made the plea respectively, at a meeting with the leadership of the two labour centres on Tuesday in Abuja, to brief the labour centres on the progress of the implementation of the agreement, and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to the agreement.

She said: “It is true we entered into an agreement, but the government has shown good faith, and considering the urgency of the issue at hand, I called this meeting because dialogue has always been the best way out, and we are all for the well-being of our people. I am here to show good cause on why some agreement has not been met.’’

Onyejeocha who noted the reaction of the Labour organisations was not unwarranted in the face of the government’s non-completion of the agreement, however, urged organised labour to bear in mind that some items in the agreement could only be achieved in stages.

The minister who requested the labour centres to withdraw their ultimatum, assured them of the President’s sincerity of purpose and unflinching dedication to the implementation of that agreement, adding that he would leave no stone unturned to satisfy the demands of the labour organisations.

“I plead with you to sheath your sword. We have been showing good faith; it is just that it is not commensurate with your expectations; but I promise you that we will surpass your expectations this time, and I believe that everything will go well,” she said

On the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, programme director and chief executive of the Presidential CNG initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi. who addressed the meeting virtually, stated that the government had made 70% payment for the procurement of new CNG buses and CNG kits.

Oluwagbemi further explained that while some of the buses were ready, they expect to start assembling others locally including the tricycles between March and April 2024.

President, of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, enjoined the Federal Government to be committed to beating the deadline of the 14-day ultimatum, which started on 9th February 2024, by ensuring the implementation of that agreement.

Ajaero declared their resolve to stand by their ultimatum and stated that every party to the agreement should endeavour to live up to expectations for the interest of Nigerians and the government.

He stated that organised labour would always fulfill its part of the bargain, so long as the federal government would do the same.

The First Deputy President of TUC, Dr Tommy Okon while echoing Ajeoro’s concerns, criticised the government’s gradual approach to the implementation of the signed agreement.

He said: “We have a lot of respect for you, Hon. Minister, that’s why we are here. We don’t need to beg the government to do what is right.

“Let me tell you, we, the organized labor, are the ones managing the crisis in this country for the government; if not, we wouldn’t be here today discussing these issues.”

The meeting agreed on an immediate joint inspection visit to the Port Harcourt Refinery for Labour to confirm the reported progress made in getting the refinery back into operation.