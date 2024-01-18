FG To Resume Payment Of N35,000 Wage Award Arrears

The Federal Government has assured workers that it will clear the arrears of the N35,000 wage award just as it also said the government had resumed the payment of the wage.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment also restated President Bola Tonubu’s commitment to addressing issues in the National Minimum Wage agreement reached with the Organised Labour in 2023.

The Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed the government’s commitment towards implementing agreements with trade unions during separate meetings with the leaderships of the Trade Union Congress and Congress (TUC) of University Academics, on Wednesday in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Onyejeocha underscored the significance of her interactions with key trade unions, emphasising the intention to uphold open lines of communication, strengthen labour relations to mitigate the likelihood of future strikes, and actively contribute to cultivating a harmonious and friendly work environment for all employees.

Onyejeocha stated that the government appreciated the plight of the trade unions, noting that her visit was not only to reiterate the government’s readiness for partnership but to keep the channels of communication open.

“I am here specifically to reassure you that we have not forgotten about the agreements between the government and trade unions. Thank God that you have confirmed that the federal government has started paying the N35,000 wage award and I can assure you that the payment is on course and the outstanding will be paid within a short period,” she said.

Onyejeocha said, “I know that the President is focused on making sure that the issue of a new national minimum wage is addressed. The government will ensure that the committee starts working in earnest.

“I do not want to wait for any stakeholder to start agitating, that is why I have come to remind you that I am aware of those agreements, and we are working round the clock to make sure they are fulfilled.

“If there is any that we cannot fulfil now, including the past ones, we will continue our engagements on them.”