FG To Restructure NASSCO Management Team

To guarantee the successful execution of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programme, the Federal Government has announced the rearrangement of the management team of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on Tuesday in Abuja and made available to newsmen by her Media Assistant, Rasheed Zubair.

Dr Edu said the move was in line with President Tinubu’s directive to restructure the Social Safety Net Programme, and address the expanded mandate of the ministry which included poverty alleviation.

According to her, the new appointments are in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to provide durable solutions to humanitarian crises and multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria.

The statement noted that NASSCO would be chaired by herself while the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Abel Enitan, would serve as Secretary.

Others appointed are Abdulaziz Danladi, as National Coordinator of NASSCO, Dr Micheal Ajuluchukwu, Head of the National Cash Transfer Office, NCTO, and Dr Janet Ekpenyong will serve as the Deputy Head of the NCTO Office.

Richard Romanus, National Programme Manager of Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations, YESSO; and Jamalu Kaburu, National Communication Manager, National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, are also on board.

Chidinma Makuachukwu, National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and Thalis Apalowo is the National Programme Manager, Grant For Vulnerable Groups.

Others include Salia Sanusi Yusuff, Programme Manager, At Risk Children Programme; Dr Joseph Nkang, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme ( MSME Loan Programme).

Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, Programme Manager, N-Power Programme (Renewed Hope Skills Acquisition Programme); Etcheri Ansa, National Alternate School Programme (Out-of-school children) made the list.

The team includes Olubunmi Bello, national project manager for the Community and Social Development Programme.

As a result, the minister gave the new hires a mission: to use their vast knowledge to further the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government.

The minister assured the new hires that their positions would take effect immediately and said that there would be no tolerance for lame justifications or inability to carry out the task.