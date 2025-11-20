FG To Resident Doctors: Suspend Strike, 19 Out Of 20 Demands ‘Addressed’

The Federal Government has called on the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing industrial action, noting that 19 out of the 21 demands presented by the Association have already been addressed.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammad Dingyadi, in a meeting yesterday with the striking doctors in Abuja, appealed to NARD to adhere to the laws of the country and halt the strike.

He reminded the Association that “by Labour Laws and ILO conventions, once issues are under conciliation, all parties are expected to refrain from arm-twisting tactics or actions that may undermine or impose hardship on the other party, in this case, the employer—the Federal Ministry of Health.” Dr Dingyadi stated that, given the significant progress made during several negotiation meetings, NARD has no justifiable reason to continue the industrial action.

He explained that the 25%/35% upward review of CONMESS and the 2024 Accoutrement Allowances for the Association have been addressed, and that IPPIS has commenced payment up to December 2024, except for cases with bank issues or omissions. He added that IPPIS and NARD were currently reconciling these outstanding payment discrepancies.

The minister further highlighted progress on several other issues, including: Specialist Allowance for Resident Doctors; Outstanding Salaries and Arrears owed to Resident Doctors across various Federal and State hospitals, including FUHSTH Otukpo, FMC Owo, UITH Ilorin, OAUTHC Ile-Ife, and UUTH Uyo; and Special pension benefits earlier agreed upon with the NMA in the MoU. He noted that all such arrears have been compiled and forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Health for onward transmission to the Budget Office.

Dr Dingyadi also addressed the concerns surrounding the disengagement of five Resident Doctors at FTH, Lokoja, being manpower shortages leading to increased workload and burnout, the exclusion of House Officers from the Scheme of Service, and the alleged casualisation of Resident Doctors through abusive locum arrangements.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Annah Daniel, the minister disclosed that the necessary authorisation letters and committees have been established to facilitate reinstatement processes, postings, and other required interventions by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The minister, therefore, urged NARD to call off the ongoing strike in the interest of patients and for the overall good of the nation.