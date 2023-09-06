FG To Reposition Maritime Sector For Overall Well-Being Of Nigerians

…Recommends Floating Of National Shipping Carrier

The Federal Government has expressed determination to reposition the Maritime sector for the welfare and well-being of Nigerians in line with President Bola Tinibu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola stated this during a facility tour of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s Headquarters, Lagos.

Part of the facilities toured by the Minister include the also toured the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s Skill Acquisition Center, Search and Rescue Base Clinic, and Maritime Resource Center among others in Lagos.

Speaking on his determination to change the narrative in the Maritime sector by putting in measures that would make Nigeria a major player, Oyetola recommended the establishment of a national carrier through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement for freight transport in the country.

According to him, it is daunting to note that Nigeria bears the singularity of being the only Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member with no national line that bears its country’s flag.

He observed that this was unacceptable, noting that the establishment of a national carrier would put pay to the 30% freight charge used to charter vessels.

The Minister was, however, quick to draw out that his call for a national line should not be misrepresented as a call for the re-establishment of the moribund Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL).

Oyetola expressed his interest in NIMASA’s Modular Floating Dock due to the fact that it has the capacity to generate jobs and stem capital flight. He, however, called on the Agency to explore the buy-in of stakeholders.

On the potential of the Blue Economy to the nation, the Minister stated that the economy of Barbados was purely dependent on tourism and Nigeria with one of the largest wetlands in the world would be ideal for harnessing coastal tourism.

He assured that fishing and other elements with potential to grow the economy would be explored.

Earlier in his speech, the Director General, of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh, thanked President Bola Tinubu, for creating a stand-alone Ministry for the Maritime sector, stating that this has always been clamoured by Stakeholders and Nigerians.

Jamoh said that with the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy, Nigeria now joined seven other countries in the world that have stand-alone Blue Economy Ministry.

He assured that with this development, NIMASA was better positioned to maintain and put Nigeria in the global sphere.