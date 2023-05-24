FG To Refund States Paris, London Club Deductions

…as Kwara Gov, Abdulrazaq Emerges NGF Chairman

The Federal Government is to refund state governments, all monies so far deducted from state accounts to meet Local Government Councils’ London Paris Club obligations.

The Outgoing Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also said the Federal Government has granted the governors’ request to immediately stop further deductions from the states’ accounts.

In a communique issued at the end of the governors’ meeting on Tuesday, Tambuwal disclosed that Kwara State Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazaq has been elected the new NGF Chairman.

Abdulrazaq, a returning governor All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged through consensus.

Tambuwal further announced Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as NGF Vice Chairman.

He stated that the governors expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded induction for new and returning governors held between May 14 and 19.

“Members committed to sustained collaboration among the states through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the Federal Government and other institutions,” the governor added.