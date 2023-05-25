Fg To Refund States’ Paris, London Club Deductions

The Federal Government is to refund to state governments, all monies so far deducted from state accounts to meet Local Government Councils’ London Paris Club obligations. Outgoing Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of Nigeria governors, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, also said the Federal Government has granted the governors’ request to immediately stop further deductions from the states’ accounts.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the governors’ meeting on Tuesday, Tambuwal disclosed that Kwara State Governor, Abdulraham Abdulrazaq has been elected new NGF Chairman. Abdulrazaq, a return- ing governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged through consensus. Tambuwal further announced Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the Forum’s Vice Chairman.