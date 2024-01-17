FG to receive N7.6bn cash boost as Jersey court orders return of stolen money

The coffers of the Federal Government is set to receive a much needed cash injection, following the decision of a Jersey court to order the return of stolen assets worth £6.9 million (N7.59 billion) to Nigeria. This comes after Jersey’s Attorney General served a forfeiture notice to the Royal Court in Jersey in November on the money. The court ruled the money, deposited in a Jersey bank account, was likely stolen by officials in the Nigerian Government in 2014.

The return of the assets will now be negotiated with the Federal Government. According to a BBC report yesterday, the transferred money was disguised as government-sanctioned contracts for arms purchases during incursions by Boko Haram in Nigeria between 2009 and 2015. The Government of Jersey said it was probable that most of the funds meant for legitimate arms deals were diverted through foreign bank accounts to and from shell companies. The Attorney General’s office said it was believed the money went to family members of Nigeria’s former ruling party (the Peoples Democratic Party) and was shared amongst its members during the 2015 general elections in the country and that the tainted property in this case was to be used for the purposes of such an “illicit transaction”. Mark Temple KC, His Majesty’s Attorney General, said the Government of Jersey had worked in “close partnership” with the Federal Republic of Nigeria to recover the property on behalf of the people of Nigeria.

He said: “This case again demonstrates the effectiveness of the 2018 Forfeiture Law in recovering the proceeds of corruption and restoring that money to victims of crime. “I now intend to negotiate an asset return agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The latest tranche will be the third of such illicit monies repatriated by Jersey following the return of £210 million (N176.18 billion) ‘Abacha loot’ in June 2019 and another £241 million (N202.19 billion) from the late Military ruler in May, 2020. Jersey, a British crown dependency and island , is the largest and southernmost of the Channel Islands, lying south of England’s coast and 12 miles (19 km) west of the Cotentin peninsula of France. As one of the Crown Dependencies, Jersey is autonomous and self-governing, with its own independent legal, administrative and fiscal systems.