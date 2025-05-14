FG To Receive $3b Telecom Infrastructure Support From World Bank

Share

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani has hinted that Nigeria is receiving essential telecoms equipment and fibre optic infrastructure worth $3 billion from World Bank in June 2025.

The Minister explained that this is to enhance communication services and bridge the connectivity gap.

Tijani spoke at a panel session during the Nigeria Development Update (NDU), organised by the World Bank in Abuja.

The NDU is a bi-annual World Bank report, which assesses the country’s recent economic and social developments, policy directions, offering recommendations to address emerging challenges.

Tijani confirmed that the telecommunications equipment valued at $1 billion are being expected in the country mid-2025.

The minister explained that $2 billion additional fibre optic cables also would be delivered to boost the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

According to him, the plan is aimed at significantly enhancing communication services across the country and bridge the connectivity gap in the telecoms space.

Tijani said a pilot phase targeting over 20 million Nigerians, who currently lack access to any form of telecommunications would soon be launched in the country.

