FG To Re-Establish National Shipping Line

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has said that Nigeria is moving to capture a substantial share of the estimated $10 billion annual ship charter market within the country, hence the decision to re-establish a National Shipping Line.

The Minister who made the disclosure at the inaugural Stakeholders’ Roundtable Engagement on Advancing Sustainable Development in Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy sector, organised by the ministry in Lagos said the National Shipping Line, will be re-established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

According to him, this move would enable local businesses to better leverage the Carbotage Act, which gives Nigerians the exclusive right to control locally generated seaborne trade.

He said, “Our Ministry though new, is not resting on its oars and has continued to foster Inter-Agency collaborations and implement initiatives to promote Port efficiency, cargo shipment, maritime security and tap into the resources of the Seabed.

“The ministry’s decision to consider the re-establishment of a National Shipping Line, through a strategic PPP arrangement, is borne out of our desire to capture a substantial share of the estimated $10 billion annual ship charter market within the country.

“This initiative will not seek to impede the growth of local players but rather to provide an avenue for them to create and extract more value from the sector, especially through ship construction, maintenance, and repairs.

“Other anticipated outcomes include the creation of substantial job opportunities and the facilitation of increased trade and investment in the nation, reinforcing our collaborative and forward-looking approach,” he said.

Speaking further, the minister disclosed that the forum was convened to bring together stakeholders in the sector to discuss and chart a roadmap that will advance the industry’s potential, promote sustainable Blue Economy investments and ensure global competitiveness within the sector.