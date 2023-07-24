FG To Provide Health Insurance To 50m Nigerians

The Federal Government has revealed plans to increase the health insurance coverage to cover 50 million Nigerians, in the next four years.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima who spoke on Monday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital’s (UMTH) 40th Anniversary celebration in Borno State said by ensuring all Nigerians had fair access to healthcare was one of the main goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima who was represented by the Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas Kolo promised that by strengthening primary and secondary healthcare institutions, Nigerians will have access to high-quality medical treatment.

Shettima said, “We will proactively expand insurance coverage, the government commits to reaching at least a minimum of 50 million Nigerians by 2027.”

He outlined the top priorities for President Tinubu’s health agenda, which include increased investment in medical education, stopping brain drain and medical tourism, health governance, leadership, and institutional reforms, health financing, and a reduction in out-of-pocket expenses.

Additionally, Shettima disclosed that the Federal Government had authorized the payment of allowances to resident physicians.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, thanked the Teaching Hospital for reaching a significant milestone in the medical field.

He advised the tertiary hospital to adopt smart medicine by utilizing technology, data science, and artificial intelligence to improve its services.

Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, chief medical director at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Institution, claimed that during the past 40 years, the institution has served over 33 million individuals, increasing its level of patronage by 1500%.

Professor Isaac Adewole, a former minister of health, urged the hospital’s administration to concentrate on educating medical staff members in the fields of cancer, renal, and heart care in order to meet the unique needs of individuals in the area and beyond.