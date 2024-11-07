FG To Provide Free Cesarean Sections For Nigerian Women

Share

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health on Thursday announces free Cesarean sections (CS) for all Nigerian women.

The Ministry made this announcement during Day 2 of the Joint Annual Review (JAR) conference, by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate.

According to the Health Minister, Cesarean sections will be offered free to all Nigerian women in need, as part of the new Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII) project.

Nigeria faces significant health challenges, with maternal mortality and neonatal mortality rates at 512 deaths per 100,000 live births and 41 deaths per 1,000, respectively, along with a low uptake of essential health services.

He further noted that MAMII aims to address Nigeria’s high maternal and neonatal mortality rates by improving access to quality healthcare, enhancing primary healthcare (PHC) services, and increasing community engagement.

