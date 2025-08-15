FG To Provide 500 Housing Units In Each State

Director of Urban Development, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Akintola, says the Federal Government is planning to provide 500 housing units in each state of the federation.

He said additional 1000 units would also be provided in the Renewed Hope City in the six geopolitical zones. Akintola stated this during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sunday Olajide, yesterday in Akure.

He added 100 housing units would be provided in each of the 774 Local Government Areas, while economic housing units would also be provided in all the farm settlement across the country.

Akintola said he was in the state with a team of building experts and consulting firm to conduct housing deficit survey in Akure, with the aim of understanding the level of housing shortages to initiate inclusive housing development in the state.

“This is part of the Federal Government initiative for broader national programme aimed at generating accurate and upto-date data on housing demand and supply gaps, housing quality and access to basic services which is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs),” he said. Akintola said the visit was to solicit the cooperation and support of the state government in providing relevant records or secondary data.

He said the visit would enhance the successful conduct of the survey and officially introduce the lead consultant and field team in order to facilitate their access to key stakeholders as well as establishing institutional collaboration with the Ministry.