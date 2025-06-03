FG To Prosecute Parents, Guardians Aiding Examination Malpractice

Share

The Federal Government has warned that parents or guardians found aiding or abetting examination malpractice will face prosecution under the law.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunde Alausa, issued the warning while condemning the assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, Ondo State, by thugs allegedly hired by the parents of a student caught cheating during an exam.

Dr. Alausa stated that any student found engaging in malpractice would be sanctioned in accordance with national examination guidelines.

He also directed all schools to immediately report any threats or breaches of exam conduct to law enforcement and the relevant educational authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractice, intimidation of school personnel, and all unethical conduct by students, parents, or guardians.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Ministry of Education strongly condemns the unfortunate incident that occurred at Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, Ondo State, where suspected thugs, allegedly hired by the parents of a student, assaulted the Vice Principal, Mr. Rotifa, for performing his lawful duty of upholding the integrity of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

Dr. Alausa commended the swift intervention of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the State Police Command, which led to the arrest of the suspects, including Mrs. Dorcas Asije and four others.

He called for thorough investigations and the prosecution of all those involved to serve as a deterrent.

He emphasized, “Any parent or guardian who enables, supports, or participates in such criminal behaviour will be prosecuted. This administration will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.”

The Minister urged schools to remain vigilant and collaborate with law enforcement agencies and state education ministries to ensure safe, fair, and credible examination environments.

“The Federal Ministry of Education stands firmly with the management and staff of Complete Child Development College, and by extension, all education stakeholders nationwide, who continue to uphold the values of discipline, accountability, and academic excellence while resisting examination malpractice,” the statement added.

Share