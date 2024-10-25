FG To Prosecute 9 Over Akpabio’s Impeachment Rumour

Share

The Federal Government has filed six charges against nine defendants over allegations bordering on disseminating false information on the recent rumour about the removal of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The charges were filed at the Federal High Court Abuja on October 21 by the Deputy Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, A. A. Yusuf.

The defendants were alleged to have published the false information on October 16 that the Department of State Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly to effect Akpabio’s removal.

The government sued the Incorporated Trustee of Order Paper (on whose online platform the false information was allegedly published), Oke Epia (Founder/Publisher and Executive Director of Order Paper), and Tony Okeke Ofodile (Head of Operations) as 1st to 3rd defendants.

Also joined as 4th and 5th defendants are Edna Bill Ulaeto (Admin/Finance Executive) and Elizabeth Atime (National Assembly lead reporter, author of report).

Others are Regina Udo (Coordinator of Programmes), Leah Twaki (Social Media Executive), Idongesit Joseph Ekoh (Admin Support), and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho (National Assembly correspondent) as 6th to 9th defendants, respectively.

Share

Please follow and like us: