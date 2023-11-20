FG To Produce 2m Barrels Of Crude Oil Per Day By 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has revealed a plan to raise the nation’s crude oil production to a minimum of two million barrels per day by 2024.

This is as the Federal Government said it is bid to continue to seek ways of improving the nation’s economy and boost Nigeria’s foreign earnings capabilities in the face of the high exchange rate this decision was made.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s crude oil production was recently raised to 1.7 million barrels per day from its initial 1.2 million barrels per day which was attributed to pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

It was consequent upon these that the nation has continued to fall short of its Oil Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota.

Speaking on the Federal Government plans, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu revealed recently that by next year Nigeria will increase her crude oil production level to two million barrels per day on the back of improved security and blockage of oil theft.

This he said will translate to an improved venue considering the federal government’s initiatives to check against revenue leakages.

Malam Ribadu said that Nigeria intends to take advantage of the surge in crude oil demands in the international market as well as the expansion of her production quota as approved by OPEC to maximize revenue income even as efforts are continuing by the present administration to diversify the economy and revenue generation source away from oil

Malam Ribadu who was the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2003 and 2007 told members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the just concluded All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) which was held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that all security efforts are being made to tackle insurgency in Nigeria under the current administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He expressed worries over the rate of destruction these criminal acts have reached, keeping Nigerians in misery and uncertainty.

Ribadu however said that they are deliberately operating silently but smoothly with good records of achievements to reduce these crimes to the barest minimum.

He maintained that insecurity should not be allowed to stay long in any form aware of the destruction it could cause to schools, markets, hospitals, and ways of life in the society, adding that kidnapping has replaced armed robbery, he maintained his words that the evil would soon be a thing of the past in the Federation.