FG To Probe Projects’ Reports Of Nigeria Air, Airports Concession

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Thursday said the Federal Government is set to probe the project reports of the suspended national carrier, Nigeria Air, and concession of airports.

Keyamo who spoke in Abuja said the Federal Government is looking to unravel red flags relating to the projects before a decision is made following the announcement of the suspension on August 31.

New Telegraph recalls that the creation of Nigeria Air had resulted in court cases instituted by domestic airlines against Keyamo’s predecessor, Hadi Sirika, over allegations of bypassing aviation regulations and offering an unfair competitive advantage to Ethiopian Airlines to ensure the completion of the national carrier.

Also, the airport concession was protested by aviation workers.

The unions in the industry filed a lawsuit to stop the concession of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Keyamo affirmed that the agencies in the aviation industry have raised some conscience which he can’t overlook, coupled with complaints from Nigerians.

The minister gave the update on Wednesday during a tour of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, where he highlighted the plans of the ministry as regards the projects.

The former labour minister said: “It would be irresponsible of me as a minister to come in and agencies of government are raising red flags here and there and I would keep quiet.”

He further stated: “I am not talking about people, Nigerians complaining now, agencies of government are raising red flags about both projects and I, as a government functionary, would then waive all those red flags away.”

The minister assures that before anything of note commences all the players in the industry and their complaints will be looked into.