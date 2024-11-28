FG To Probe Nigerian Businessman’s 5-Year Detention In S’africa

Share

The Federal Government yesterday launched an investigation into the case of a Nigerian businessman in South Africa, Abdul Olatunji, said to have been in detention in the Rainbow nation since 2019 without trial.

This followed a petition filed by the human rights organisation, Zarephath Aide, and increasing calls for justice from Olatunji’s family and supporters.

His family alleged that Olatunji was arrested on trumpedup charges leading to his extended incarceration, appealing to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to intervene urgently.

In a statement, NiDCOM Spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the government had met with the acting Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa over the matter.

According to him, the envoy has contacted the South African government to provide an explanation on the matter given the severity of the case. NiDCOM said: “Since the case came to our attention, we have mobilised efforts to ensure justice for Olatunji.

“The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is actively collaborating with the Nigerian Mission there to investigate the situation thoroughly.”

According to the statement, NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa has spoken with Olatunji’s brother to assure the family of the government’s commitment to resolving the issue.

