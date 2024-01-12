FG to Probe Ajaokuta Steel Company’s N33bn Electricity Debt

The Federal Government yesterday said it would investigate how the non-functioning Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited accrued N33bn electricity debt which prompted the Transmission Company of Nigeria to disconnect it from the national grid. This is even as the government has resolved to raise N35 billion from local investors to revive the Light Steel Mill section of the Ajaokuta Steel Company for the production of iron rods. This came as the government has said that it would establish a military hardware facility in the plant.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, who spoke to State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa yesterday, also disclosed that the government was sourcing for suitable location to host a steel firm from Indian, Jindal Steel, willing to invest $5 billion in the nation’s steel industry. Talking about the revival of the section in Ajaokuta, Abubakar-Audu said: “Mr President gave approval for us to raise money locally for the first phase of the project.

For Ajaokuta Steel Plant, to revive the entire steel plant will cost somewhere between $2 and $5 billion and, however, to restart the living steel section of the mill is going to cost us about N35 billion. So we’re going to the market to show proof of consent to raise this money from local financial institutions to be able to restart that. “We’ve gotten some offer letters from some financial institutions. And we think that you know we should be able to conclude that in the next few days or few weeks for us to be able to hit the ground in Ajaokuta and start that project.”

The minister said the steel produced from the plant when revived would be bought off by the Ministry of Works for use in the construction of about 30,000-kilometer concrete roads across the country. On the establishment of military hardware facility in Ajaokuta, the minister said: “The reason the Minister of Defence (Mohammed Badaru) and I jointly met with Mr. President was that we’re setting up a military hardware capacity and capability in Ajaokuta Steel Plant and based on that the Chinese team would help us to build that military hardware capabilities in Ajaokuta, in one of the production units.”

He equally said that he updated the President on the commitment made by Jindal Steel, an Indian firm that promised to invest $5 billion in the nation’s steel sector at the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India. “Mr. President has given us go ahead to set up a committee with some very critical stakeholders within the gov- ernment, including the likes of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Trade and Investments, to the Minister of Defence, Minister of Solid Minerals and myself to be able to get this thing running and get it off the ground.”

He continued: “We think that if we’re able to complete all these projects that have been approved by Mr. President we should be able to create not less than 500,000 jobs and bring in billions of dollars into the economy.”