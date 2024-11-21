FG To Privatise $8bn Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Itakpe Iron Ore Mine

Share

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Abubakar Audu, has said that the Federal Government has decided to privatise the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the Iron ore mine in Itakpe.

He spoke yesterday at the Ninth Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, with the theme: “From the Inside-Out: Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy.”

Ajaokuta Steel Company is valued at over $8 billion. The minister, who stated that the decision was part of efforts to commence operations of the companies, said that Nigeria currently spent over $4 billion annually on steel imports.

According to him, to address this, the government has initiated plans to privatise Ajaokuta Steel alongside its associated Iron Ore Mine in Itakpe.

Audu said: “The Federal Government has decided to privatise the foremost integrated steel plant, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), at Ajaokuta and its captive Iron Ore Mine at Itakpe, and we have kick-started the process to ensure the accomplishment of the above.”

He said that the Federal Gvernment was committed to transforming the mineral sector into a key driver of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said the administration had made laudable efforts to reshape the mining sector.

He said: “Under the remarkable leadership of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, our nation’s mining agenda has entered a new chapter.

“His dedication has reinvigorated our approach, addressing challenges with a vision that positions Nigeria’s mining sector as the backbone of economic growth. Together, we are shaping a mining sector that can stand as a global model of innovation, resilience, and sustainable development.”

